Sexual assault suspect who failed to show up for court date in Delaware apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Dauphin Co.

HARRISBURG — A 55-year-old man who didn’t show up for his court date in Delaware last month was arrested in the Harrisburg area Wednesday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Tyrone Evans failed to appear in Kent County Superior Court on September 13, almost three months after Dover Police charged him with two counts of rape of a victim under the age of 18 and other related offenses. A warrant was then issued for Evans’s arrest and after attempts to find him were unsuccessful, the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force was asked to apprehend him.

Authorities learned that Evans would be found near Harrisburg.

Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Evans was taken into custody without incident in the 500 block of Alden Street in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Evans was turned over to the Dauphin County Booking Center pending extradition to Delaware.

“The U.S. Marshals Service recognizes the importance of bringing those charged with serious sex crimes to justice as quickly as possible. We give these type cases our utmost attention,” stated U.S. Marshal Martin Pane. “We give these type cases our utmost attention. It is my hope that the young victim and family members will find comfort knowing the alleged attacker is now in custody.”