Vice President Pence makes campaign stop in Lancaster County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. --- Vice President Mike Pence stopped at the Lancaster Airport Wednesday as part of a campaign trail.

With thirteen days before the midterm elections, the vice president pushes for votes for two incumbent Republicans, Rep. Lloyd Smucker (PA 11th Congressional District) and Rep. Scott Perry (PA 10th Congressional District.

“It’s been two years of action, it’s been two years of results. It’s been two years of promises made and promises kept and we’re just getting started, Pennsylvania," said Pence.

Vice President Pence also called U.S. Senate candidate Lou Barletta to the stage for an endorsement.

“I’m just going to ask you one more time. Pennsylvania right after you get done re-electing these two members of Congress, I need you to retire Bob Casey and elect Lou Barletta," said Pence.

At a rally, the first topic Vice President Pence addressed was the investigation of suspicious packages and bombs sent to homes of former President Barack Obama, 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and other locations.

“The safety of the American people is our highest and absolute authority and we condemn these intended acts of violence in the strongest possible terms," said Pence.

The vice president also touted a strong economy, citing low unemployment, consumer confidence and tax cuts.

He also praised new trade deals made with Mexico and Canada, as well as the confirmation of two U.S. Supreme Court justices.

On the topic of illegal immigration, Vice President Pence also addressed the migrant caravan that is traveling to the U.S. from Central America.

Citing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Pence said there are "gang members" and "citizens from counties outside of Central America..." within the caravan.

"This caravan is being used by leftist groups and human traffickers with no regard for human life and we will not stand for it," said Pence.

Campaign officials say more than 700 people RSVP'd for the event.

However, due to "fire code," they say they had to cap attendance at 450 people.

After the stop in Lancaster County, Vice President Pence was scheduled to go to Norfolk, Virginia to rally for Scott Taylor for Congress.