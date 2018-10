Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLASTOWN,Pa---- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett had the chance to walk thought the Beverage Distribution Room at Wyndridge Farm. Wyndridge Farm currently cells it hard cider and craft beers in 10 states along the east coast.

For more information about Wyndridge Farm beers and Ciders, checkout the website at: http://wyndridge.com/crafty-beverages/crafty-hard-cider/