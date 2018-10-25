× Cool once again and, dry for most of Friday until evening when showers begin to arrive.

SOAKING RAIN HEADED OUR WAY: Clouds begin to fill the sky this evening. The wind is light to calm and temperatures fall from the 50s to the lower 40s. Thick cloud cover hovers most of Friday holding temperatures in the lower 50s. Showers arrive during the evening so be sure to carry the umbrella or wear the rain gear if heading out to one of the area football games or dinner. Rain chances go up overnight into the start of the weekend. A classic nor’easter set up with the system hugging the coast and tracking northeast, however, we are talking a cold, soaking rain not snow. Low continues to hug the coast keeping rain around for much of the day Saturday. Winds are breezy too. Highs are held in the lower and middle 40s. By Sunday, upper level trough deepens with plenty of energy to keep the clouds around but it is drier with only a few showers possible. An overnight disturbance may produce more showers. While it’s still expected to be chilly, readings are up a tad for Sunday. Highs top out in the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK WARM UP: Showers linger into early Monday with only a couple of showers possible during the afternoon. Plenty of cloud cover holds readings near 50 degrees. Skies are little brighter Tuesday, helping to push temperatures back into the middle 50s. It stays breezy too. It’s a beautiful day Wednesday with temperatures back to 60! Showers return by Thursday, still mild, with highs in the lower 60s.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist