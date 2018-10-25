8 men, 1 woman arrested in Lancaster during undercover prostitution sting

Photo Gallery
LANCASTER — Eight men and one woman were arrested last Friday after the Lancaster Bureau of Police Selective Enforcement Unit and the Street Operations Group conducted an undercover operation targeting customers of street-level prostitutes, police announced Thursday.
During the detail, a female officer posed as a prostitute and agreed to engage in sexual acts with the customers in exchange for a specific amount of money. The suspects were arrested without incident after agreeing to the proposed exchange, police say.
The woman who was arrested was recognized as a wanted person on several outstanding warrants for drug distribution, according to police.
Those arrested were:
- Allen Bates, 49, of the 100 block of Kirkwood Pike, Kirkwood, PA (solicitation of prostitution and possession of marijuana and cocaine)
- Jose Blanco-Hecchavarria, 50, of the 200 block of Strawberry Street, Lancaster (solicitation of prostitution)
- Cody Boas, 40, of the 100 block of North Lime Street (four counts of delivery of cocaine)
- Emilio Borque, 33, of the 100 block of South Prince Street, Lancaster (solicitation of prostitution)
- John Frederick, 77, of the 2000 block of Locust Street, Manheim (solicitation of prostitution)
- Elam King, 66, of the 500 block of Lafayette Street, Lancaster (solicitation of prostitution)
- Curtis Lucas, 51, of the 600 block of South Prince Street, Lancaster (solicitation of prostitution)
- Aaron Riley, 33, of the 100 block of East King Street, Lancaster (solicitation of prostitution)
- Amber Taming, 29, of the 1700 block of Wheatland Avenue, Lancaster (solicitation of prostitution)