8 men, 1 woman arrested in Lancaster during undercover prostitution sting

LANCASTER — Eight men and one woman were arrested last Friday after the Lancaster Bureau of Police Selective Enforcement Unit and the Street Operations Group conducted an undercover operation targeting customers of street-level prostitutes, police announced Thursday.

During the detail, a female officer posed as a prostitute and agreed to engage in sexual acts with the customers in exchange for a specific amount of money. The suspects were arrested without incident after agreeing to the proposed exchange, police say.

The woman who was arrested was recognized as a wanted person on several outstanding warrants for drug distribution, according to police.

Those arrested were: