Fawn Grove woman dies three days after crash in Peach Bottom Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Fawn Grove woman succumbed to her injuries three days after being involved in a head-on crash.

Etta Sizemore, 81, died on October 24 at Wellspan York Hospital.

She was a passenger in a vehicle on her husband was driving on Bryansville Road in Peach Bottom Township on October 21.

Around 10:00 a.m., the couple’s vehicle was struck by another vehicle head-on.

Sizemore was transported from the scene to York Hospital by EMS, but succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, October 25 at 8:00 a.m.