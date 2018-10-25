× Five $50,000 Powerball tickets in PA

PA LOTTERY – Before the Powerball® jackpot rolled to an estimated $750 million annuity value, or $428.6 million cash prize, five Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each were sold for the Wednesday, October 24, drawing.

The five tickets matched four of the five white balls drawn, 03-21-45-53-56, and the red Powerball, 22, to win the $50,000 prize, less applicable withholding. Those tickets were sold at:

-Speedway, 486 Fishing Creek Road, Etters, York County.

-Giant Food Store, 1465 W. Broad St., Quakertown, Bucks County.

-Speedway, 308 N. 3rd St., Coopersburg, Lehigh County.

-Crabtree Gas & Go, 226 Roosevelt Way, Crabtree, Westmoreland County.

-Center Independent Oil, 1980 Painters Run Road, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County.

More than 259,000 other Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 51,000 tickets purchased with the Power Play® option that won prizes multiplied by two. Players should check every ticket, every time.

This is the third-largest jackpot in Powerball game history and the fourth-largest in U.S. Lottery history.

This is the first time this year the Powerball jackpot has crossed the $700 million mark. Powerball has had 21 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner. The jackpot was last hit in New York in the August 11 drawing.

Drawings are conducted every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.

The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents.