× GEODIS says it hopes to fill 1,400 seasonal job openings at its Carlisle, Chambersburg facilities

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — GEODIS, a global third-party logistics provider, announced Thursday that is looking to fill 1,400 seasonal job openings at its Carlisle and Chambersburg facilities as it prepares for the upcoming holiday season.

Earlier this year, GEODIS leased a 575,000 square foot facility at 70 Logistics Drive in Carlisle. This facility distributes products for Bath & Body Works, servicing all e-commerce sales on the East coast. The facility contains four miles of conveyor and putwall technology, a sophisticated each-pick system that streamlines and enhances the order fulfillment process.

This was GEODIS’ third distribution center in Carlisle, PA and sixth in the Central Pennslyvania region.

“Our employees tell us that one of the greatest things about working here is that if you have the motivation and drive, you can really advance your career,” says Rusty Taylor, Sr. Director of Operations. “We make a practice of recognizing and rewarding hard work.”

GEODIS is looking for individuals who want a rewarding place to work. They are offering full-time and part-time schedules at competitive wages including five, eight-hour days; four, ten-hour days; three twelve-hour days; weekend shifts; and flexible schedules for those who have other employment or obligations.

GEODIS hosts hiring events now through November for interested candidates every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 70 Logistics Drive in Carlisle and every Thursday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 1440 Sheffler Drive in Chambersburg.

See a full list of job opportunities at workatgeodis.com.