Man shot by Lancaster pharmacy clerk during robbery attempt pleaded guilty to robbery in 2014

LANCASTER — The Harrisburg man who police say was shot multiple times by a Lancaster pharmacy clerk during an attempted robbery Tuesday pleaded guilty to robbery a few years back.

Brandon Galette, 24, entered a guilty plea in October 2014, court documents show.

Galette was one of three suspects charged following an invasion and robbery at a motel in East Lampeter Township in April of that year.

On Tuesday, Galette, and another individual who has not been identified or apprehended, allegedly entered Smithgall’s Pharmacy — owned by former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall — in an attempt to rob the place.

That’s what the clerk pulled a gun and shot at Galette. He was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.