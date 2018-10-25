× Manchester man facing charges after attempting to illegally purchase firearm

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Manchester man is facing charges after attempting to illegally purchase a firearm.

Pedro Roque-Curry, 28, is facing statement under penalty and materially false written statement charges for his role in the incident.

On August 23, Springettsbury Township Police received an investigation from the State Police.

On June 1, around 3:10 p.m., Roque-Curry attempted to purchase a Taurus 9mm pistol at Stonybrook Shooting Supplies in the 3700 block of East Market Street in York.

According to the criminal complaint, Roque-Curry was identified via his Pennsylvania Identification, and completed the State Police application for record of sale.

However, he answered “no” to two questions asking if he had ever been charged or convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding a year.

Roque-Curry in fact had a criminal record as he was convicted in 2000 of a felony controlled substance charge in Puerto Rico, for which he served two years in prison.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Roque-Curry.