Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY -- An apartment fire in Ephrata has displaced 14 people, according to officials.

Crews were called to the 100 block of Old Mill Road just before 3:15 p.m Thursday.

No injuries have been reported, officials say.

The Red Cross is tending to some residents at Ephrata High School.

A cat was rescued and officials say it’s back with owner. Anyone who recognizes this apt. building and are looking for a friend/loved on is recommended to call Ephrata Police. Still assessing the cause of fire. @fox43 — Jack Eble (@Jack_Eble) October 25, 2018

There is no word on an exact cause of the fire.

The fire marshal is on scene.

This story has been updated from its previous version.