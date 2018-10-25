Pennsylvania voter registration numbers up from previous years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- New information released by Pennsylvania’s Department of State shows the number of registered voters has gone up from previous years.

“That could very much be a Trump affect," said Nick Anspach, assistant political science professor at York College of Pennsylvania.

This comes about a week and a half away from midterm elections.

"It looks like both sides have a pretty substantial jump," added Anspach.

According to numbers released by Pennsylvania’s Department of State, there's a four point three percent increase in people who registered to vote between the last midterm election in 2014 in comparison to the upcoming 2018 midterm elections.

Political experts believe that jump may have something to do with our president.

“People who registered in the 2016 election, a lot of people were activated politically by Trump on both sides," added Anspach. “However, it’s important to not just look at the number of registered voters, it’s also who actually turns out for this election," said Anspach.

In York County alone — statistics show the number of registered voters went up by nearly twelve percent.

“I just think it’s my duty as a citizen to make sure that my voice is heard and I feel like I can’t really complain if I’m not putting myself out there and voting for the things that matter," said Tiffany Hunter of West York Borough.

"I’ve seen what’s been going on with at least the military side of things, there’s a lot of cuts going around and I definitely think there needs to be a change," said Charles Cross of New Salem.

“We have a governors race, we have a senators race, so we do have some big elections that may motivate people to get out to the polls," added Anspach.

If you aren’t able to make it to the polls on Tuesday, November 6th, you can request an absentee ballot by Tuesday, October 30th, however that absentee ballot must in the elections office by November 2nd.