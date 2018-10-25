× Royer’s talks “Bouquets for Books” on FOX43 Morning News

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s that time of year again!

Royer’s children’s book drive, Bouquet for Books, is set to kick off again.

The concept is simple: if you donate a new children’s book, you receive a free bouquet.

All of the books will be donated to area public libraries.

The drive will run from October 28 – November 10.

Liz Mohler from Royer’s offered more information on FOX43 Morning News.

For library wish lists, you can visit Royer’s site here.