Royer’s talks “Bouquets for Books” on FOX43 Morning News

Posted 7:22 AM, October 25, 2018, by , Updated at 08:03AM, October 25, 2018

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s that time of year again!

Royer’s children’s book drive, Bouquet for Books, is set to kick off again.

The concept is simple: if you donate a new children’s book, you receive a free bouquet.

All of the books will be donated to area public libraries.

The drive will run from October 28 – November 10.

Liz Mohler from Royer’s offered more information on FOX43 Morning News.

For library wish lists, you can visit Royer’s site here.

