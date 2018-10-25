× Shippensburg woman wanted after being involved in vehicle accident while under the influence

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Shippensburg woman is wanted after being involved in a vehicle accident while under the influence.

Megan Shumway, 34, has been charged with one count each of endangering the welfare of children, driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving after a vehicle accident.

The incident was reported on September 19 around 6:30 p.m. on S. Potomac Street.

A warrant has been issued for Shumway’s arrest.