Still cool for Thursday, but winds are lighter with a mixture of clouds and sunshine

COOL END TO THE WEEK, LIGHTER WINDS: Skies have cleared a good bit through the night, leaving only a few clouds for Thursday morning. High pressure in full control keeps most of them away through the day, and the winds are lighter too. Areas of frost are likely, with temperatures starting in the lower to middle 30s. The rest of Thursday is quiet with partly cloudy skies and a lighter wind still in place. Expect temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. The overnight period is partly clear. Expect lows in the 30s again, with the potential for areas of frost. Friday doesn’t look much different in terms of temperatures, but clouds are expected to thicken and fast. Readings are in the upper 40s to lower 50s. A developing nor’easter to the south brings light showers into the region during the evening, so grab the umbrella for those Friday evening plans! It becomes a soaking rain fast through the night. The breezes increase too. Temperatures dip into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

DAMP WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The nor’easter continues to bring a steady rain for most of Saturday. It will be quite breezy too. Winds could gust up to 25 to 35 miles per hour. Temperatures are also going to be very chilly courtesy of the northeast flow around the system too. Expect temperatures in the 40s at their peak. Rainfall totals range close to an inch in many spots, perhaps a little more depending on where exactly the system ultimately tracks. Showers slowly dry out through Saturday night, and conditions should start to improve by Sunday morning. The rest of the day is drier and mainly cloudy, but still brings the chance for a couple showers. Temperatures are quite chilly, but a little higher, with readings in the middle 40s to lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday remains chilly and breezy with plenty of clouds. There’s the chance for a few showers. Early in the morning on Monday, before daybreak, a few wet flakes could even mix in before temperatures start to warm, especially to the west and northwest of Harrisburg. Tuesday brings partly sunny skies and more cool conditions. Expect readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Both days remain a bit breezy too. Wednesday is mostly sunny and milder too! Expect temperatures in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees!

Have a great Thursday!