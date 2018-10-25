Warrant issued for man wanted in connection to domestic violence incident in Lower Allen Twp.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A 30-year-old man is wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident that occurred last week in Lower Allen Township, police say.

Zachary McClain allegedly fled the scene prior to the police department’s arrival on October 18, according police.

The active warrant charges McClain with aggravated assault, strangulation, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, simple assault, harassment, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving while operator privilege is suspended or revoked.

McClain has lived in Camp Hill and Harrisburg, police add.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of McClain should contact Lower Allen Township Police at 717-238-9676. You can also contact Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477 or be email: contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net.