× York County woman on probation for trespassing at restaurant is arrested…for trespassing at same restaurant

YORK — A 49-year-old Thomasville woman already on probation for trespassing at a York eatery was arrested Wednesday … for trespassing at the same restaurant.

Roxanne Mejia, of Greenway Acres Road, was charged with defiant trespassing, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct in Wednesday’s incident, which occurred at 9:25 p.m. outside Bubba D’s on the 2300 block of South Queen Street.

According to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by York Area Regional Police, the owner of Bubba D’s told police that Mejia was on probation for an earlier incident at the same restaurant. Court records show that in that incident, which occurred in May, Mejia assaulted her ex-boyfriend, who was employed at the restaurant, after he asked her to move out of his residence.

In Wednesday’s incident, police were called to Bubba D’s by the restaurant’s owner, who reported that he found Mejia passed out in the back seat of a minivan on the restaurant’s property. Mejia was prohibited from being on the property as a part of her probation from the earlier incident, the owner said.

Police at the scene found Mejia, still passed out in the minivan. When they opened the door they observed the strong smell of alcohol, and struggled to revive Mejia, whom they said was unable to form complete sentences and appeared to be heavily under the influence of alcohol. Mejia told police she was there to speak to her ex-boyfriend, and when he refused to talk to her she fell asleep while waiting for him in her vehicle.

Officers placed Mejia under arrest, put her in restraints and placed her in the back seat of a police cruiser. After a few minutes Mejia told police she was going to throw up, and officers opened the door of the police vehicle so she could do so. She was then examined by EMTs, according to the criminal complaint.

At that time, Mejia noticed a female bystander watching her and began to yell obscenities, according to police. She was placed back in the police cruiser, where she began to intentionally spit on the interior until police affixed a surgical mask over her mouth.