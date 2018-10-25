× York Haven man accused of exchanging nude photos with underage girls

A York Haven man is accused of exchanging nude photographs with six underage girls.

Kody Slessler, 20, faces six counts of corruptions of minors, three counts of dissemination of explicit sexual material to minors, and one count each of possession of child pornography and harassment.

Police became aware of the incident in January when child line referrals indicated that Slessler had sent nude images of his genitals to two girls, according to the criminal complaint.

The referrals noted that the images were sent through Facebook Messenger between June 2017-September 2017 and at the beginning of January.

It’s alleged that after he sent one of the girls a picture, he threatened to hurt her if she told on him.

Police seized Slessler’s phone in March.

“Nude images, videos and sexually explicit conversations were found on Slessler’s phone,” the detective wrote in the criminal complaint.

Slessler was interviewed by police in June.

The criminal complaint alleges that he confessed to exchanging nude photographs with the two girls (above) as well as four others.

The girls were between the ages of 13 and 17.