York man indicted by federal grand jury on drug trafficking, firearm offenses

HARRISBURG — A York man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearm offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of PA.

The indictment stems from an incident on June 30 in York County.

It’s alleged that 22-year-old Jose Santiago-Curet possessed with the intent to distribute cocaine base, possessed a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and possessed a firearm as a previously convicted felon.