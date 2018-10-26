× 65-year-old York City woman found dead in home, death may be suspicious

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A 65-year-old York City woman was found dead in her home, and it was determined that her death may be suspicious.

Edna Pinder, 65, of York City, was found dead in her home.

On October 25 around 8:30 p.m., the York County Coroner was dispatched to the 200 block of Kings Mill Road for a report of a 65-year-old woman found deceased in her residence.

After an investigation by the coroner and police, it was determined that the death may be suspicious and detectives were called to the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for October 27 at 7 a.m.

Additional details are expected to be released after the autopsy.