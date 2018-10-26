A soaking, chilly rain begins the weekend with drier air returning Sunday

DAMP, CHILLY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Light showers begin to lift into the area later today and during the evening. As a nor’easter develops and strengthens, rain intensifies tonight. A wet night is expected. With the rain we get the winds. They increase later tonight. Wind gusts as high as 20 to 35 miles per hour are likely. Temperatures don’t fall much and level out in the lower 40s. The low pressure system continues to hug the coast keeping rain around for much of the day Saturday. Winds continue breezy too. Highs are held in the lower and middle 40s. The wet weather begins to taper and end by the late afternoon and evening. Sunday is drier and mainly cloudy. However, a couple of showers can’t be ruled out. Temperatures are back into the lower and middle 50s. More showers are possible overnight into Monday.

NEXT WEEK WARM UP: Showers linger into early Monday with only a couple of showers possible during the afternoon. Plenty of cloud cover produces chilly readings in the lower 50s. Skies are little brighter Tuesday, helping to push temperatures back into the middle 50s. The breezy conditions are still around too. It’s a beautiful day Wednesday with temperatures back to the lower 60s. A late evening shower is possible but for now, most of the showers hold off until Thursday. It is still mild, with highs in the lower 60s. Drier weather, and more seasonable temperatures near 60 degrees, returns Friday.

