Are you missing some dentures? Lost teeth turned in to police after Columbia Halloween Parade

COLUMBIA, Lancaster County — Did you attend the Columbia Mardi Gras Halloween Parade Thursday night?

If so, are you missing half of your dentures?

How about your car keys?

It that’s the case, you might want to give the Columbia Borough Police Department a call.

A set of keys and the lower half of a set of dentures were found along the parade route Thursday and turned in at the police station, police say.

The keys, which have a Honda key and other miscellaneous keys and tags attached to them, were found in the area of S. Fourth and Union Streets, according to police.

The dentures were found at Lancaster Avenue and Locust Street, police say.

If you’re missing either of those items — and if you are, we’re sorry you’re probably having a rough day — you can call the Columbia Borough Police Department at (717) 684-7735.