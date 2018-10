× Be Well: Yoga can be a tool to maintaining wellness

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Yoga is a unique array of stretching, poses and movements that can help you maintain and increase your physical fitness.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Evelyn Doherty, a Yoga instructor from MyFitnessQuest, will stop by the set with Kevin Moritz to discuss the importance of slowing down and demonstrate some movements.

Check it out in the clip above.