× Both directions of Interstate 81 in Franklin County closed due to crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Both directions of Interstate 81 are closed due to a crash.

Dispatch says the crash is located at mile marker 4.5 in the northbound lanes, but both north and southbound lanes of the highway are closed between Exit 5 and 10.

There is no word on the extent of any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.