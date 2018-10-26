× Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge Park adopts new timed admission system for weekends

YORK — In an attempt to quell the massive traffic lines that sometimes form on weekend, the Christmas Magic “Festival of Lights” at Rocky Ridge County Park is implementing a new timed ticket system, organizers announced this week.

Only those with timed tickets — which will be available for purchase online at yorkcountyparks.org starting in early November — will be permitted to enter the park on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The move to timed admission is intended to provide a better visiting experience and limit the waiting time in traffic and lines, organizers say.

In addition to online purchases, visitors can also buy timed admission tickets by calling (717) 840-7440 at John Rudy Park starting in early November.

Christmas Magic will be open at Rocky Ridge Park from November 23 through December 31 (closed on Dec. 24 and 25). Its hours are from 6-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 5-9 p.m. on Friday through Sunday.

The park is located east of York, on Deininger Road, which is about 1.5 miles from the Mt. Zion Road Exit of Route 30.

Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $5 for children ages 4-12. Children under 4 get in free. There are also group rates available for parties of 12 or more. All proceeds benefit the York County Department of Parks and Recreation.

In 2017 the event set a record high with attendance of 44,615 visitors.

For information, call the hotline at (717) 840-7443 or visit yorkcountyparks.org.