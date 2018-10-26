× Columbia man facing charges after allegedly assaulting woman

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Columbia man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman.

John Tufano, 70, is facing one count of Simple Assault and one count of summary Harrassment as a result of the incident.

On October 26 around 1:20 a.m., police responded to the 900 block of Spruce Street in Columbia Borough for a reported domestic violence call.

A woman sustained minor injuries during the assault.

Tulfano was charged and currently awaiting arraignment.