Columbia man facing charges after allegedly exposing himself to couple

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Columbia man is facing indecent exposure charges after allegedly exposing himself and making lewd remarks.

Andrew Devitry, 55, is facing indecent exposure and open lewdness charges for the incident.

On October 2, at approximately 11:10 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of Manor Street and Furnace Avenue for a reported indecent exposure.

Police learned that Devitry had exposed his bare buttocks and genitalia to a couple from Columbia and proceeded to make lewd and lascivious remarks.

Charges were filed against Devitry on October 26.