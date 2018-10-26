× Coroner: Motorcyclist injured in West Manchester Twp. crash dies at hospital

YORK COUNTY — A motorcyclist died Thursday night at York Hospital following a two-vehicle crash that morning, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The crash occurred in the area of the 4000 block of West Market Street in West Manchester Township.

Michael March, 49, was reportedly heading west when an eastbound vehicle reportedly made a left hand turn into March’s path, impacting the motorcycle, the coroner’s office said.

March was transported to York Hospital around 1 a.m. for treatment.