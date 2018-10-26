Halloween Decor with Renee Patrone of Party Host Helpers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP,Pa--- Halloween spending in 2018 is expected to reach 9 billion dollars, according to the National Retail Federation. This holiday has become a big deal, from the decorations to the country’s obsession with pumpkin-everything. Renee Patrone, CEO and Founder of Party Host Helpers stopped by the FOX43 Morning News Show to give us a few ideas on how to celebrate.

Including, skipping the carving of pumpkins altogether, and bedazzling them with spray paint, glitter, rhinestones and gems. It’s easy to get creative with your pumpkins without using a knife.

Renee also recommend spraying your pumpkins with hairspray to keep the critters away or better yet, put fake pumpkins outdoors and display your real pumpkins inside your home!