Halloween food & drinks with Renee Patrone of Party Host Helpers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP,Pa--- Halloween spending in 2018 is expected to reach 9 billion dollars, according to the National Retail Federation. This holiday has become a big deal, from the decorations to the country’s obsession with pumpkin-everything. Renee Patrone, CEO and Founder of Party Host Helpers stopped by the FOX43 Morning News Show to give us a few ideas on how to celebrate.

Renee made a Halloween Hash – the perfect salty and sweet treat. It’s adapted from One Little Project (https://onelittleproject.com/harvest-hash-chex-mix/):

Here’s the recipe:

HALLOWEEN HASH

Ingredients

For the Sauce:

¾ cup Butter, melted

¾ cup Brown Sugar, packed

2 Tablespoons Vanilla Extract

For the Mix:

1 box Rice Chex

1 bag Bugles

4 cups Pretzels

1 heaping cup Candy Corn

1 heaping cup Candy Corn Pumpkins

1 bag Reese's Pieces or any other candy

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 275°F. Melt the butter in the microwave in medium bowl or measuring cup. Add the brown sugar and vanilla extract and whisk well until combined and dissolved. In a large bowl, add the Chex cereal, pretzels and Bugles. Pour the sauce over the cereal mixture and toss gently until evenly coated. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper. Divide mixture on the two baking sheets and spread in even layers. Bake for 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow it to cool. Then add it to a large bowl, along with the candy corn, pumpkins and other candy. Toss to combine. Store in airtight container. Enjoy!

Now, we can’t skip the cocktails. I’ve created one of my favorites here – Devil’s Sangria. It’s basically a cranberry sangria that you can serve all fall and winter long. Plus, it’s easy to make a huge batch.

So we have in this pitcher we already have ice, a bottle of merlot, 4 cups of cranberry juice, a ¼ cup of orange liqueur, we are going to add 2 cups of fresh cranberries and you Chris can add 2 cups of sparkling water. Mix it all up – serve in a fun goblet and take a sip – Devil’s Sangria!

Renee also whipped up a Devil’s Sangria, which is a Halloween focused cranberry sangria, adapted from Cravings of a Lunatic (https://www.cravingsofalunatic.com/cranberry-sangria/)

Here’s the recipe:

DEVIL’S SANGRIA

Ingredients:

1 750 ml bottle of Merlot

4 cups cranberry juice

1/4 cup of orange liqueur

2 to 4 cups fresh cranberries

2 cups sparkling water

2 cups ice if desired

Instructions

Remember to allow your Sangria to rest for at least 4 hours, or preferably overnight, before serving!

Pour the Merlot in a pitcher, add the cranberry juice, orange liqueur and the cranberries, stir well. Put the mixture in the fridge for at least 4 hours, but preferably overnight. Remove the mixture from the fridge and add the sparkling water. Stir well. Add ice if desired.

And don’t forget, add Party Host Helpers (http://partyhosthelper.com/ ) to your next party to-do list! We do everything from greeting your guests to unloading your dishwasher, so the host can enjoy the party!