Halloween food & drinks with Renee Patrone of Party Host Helpers

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP,Pa--- Halloween spending in 2018 is expected to reach 9 billion dollars, according to the National Retail Federation. This holiday has become a big deal, from the decorations to the country’s obsession with pumpkin-everything. Renee Patrone, CEO and Founder of Party Host Helpers stopped by the FOX43 Morning News Show to give us a few ideas on how to celebrate.
Renee made a Halloween Hash – the perfect salty and sweet treat. It’s adapted from One Little Project (https://onelittleproject.com/harvest-hash-chex-mix/):
Here’s the recipe:
HALLOWEEN HASH
Ingredients
For the Sauce:
- ¾ cup Butter, melted
- ¾ cup Brown Sugar, packed
- 2 Tablespoons Vanilla Extract
For the Mix:
- 1 box Rice Chex
- 1 bag Bugles
- 4 cups Pretzels
- 1 heaping cup Candy Corn
- 1 heaping cup Candy Corn Pumpkins
- 1 bag Reese's Pieces or any other candy
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 275°F.
- Melt the butter in the microwave in medium bowl or measuring cup.
- Add the brown sugar and vanilla extract and whisk well until combined and dissolved.
- In a large bowl, add the Chex cereal, pretzels and Bugles.
- Pour the sauce over the cereal mixture and toss gently until evenly coated.
- Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper.
- Divide mixture on the two baking sheets and spread in even layers.
- Bake for 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and allow it to cool. Then add it to a large bowl, along with the candy corn, pumpkins and other candy. Toss to combine.
- Store in airtight container.
- Enjoy!
Now, we can’t skip the cocktails. I’ve created one of my favorites here – Devil’s Sangria. It’s basically a cranberry sangria that you can serve all fall and winter long. Plus, it’s easy to make a huge batch.
So we have in this pitcher we already have ice, a bottle of merlot, 4 cups of cranberry juice, a ¼ cup of orange liqueur, we are going to add 2 cups of fresh cranberries and you Chris can add 2 cups of sparkling water. Mix it all up – serve in a fun goblet and take a sip – Devil’s Sangria!
Renee also whipped up a Devil’s Sangria, which is a Halloween focused cranberry sangria, adapted from Cravings of a Lunatic (https://www.cravingsofalunatic.com/cranberry-sangria/)
Here’s the recipe:
DEVIL’S SANGRIA
Ingredients:
- 1 750 ml bottle of Merlot
- 4 cups cranberry juice
- 1/4 cup of orange liqueur
- 2 to 4 cups fresh cranberries
- 2 cups sparkling water
- 2 cups ice if desired
Instructions
Remember to allow your Sangria to rest for at least 4 hours, or preferably overnight, before serving!
- Pour the Merlot in a pitcher, add the cranberry juice, orange liqueur and the cranberries, stir well.
- Put the mixture in the fridge for at least 4 hours, but preferably overnight.
- Remove the mixture from the fridge and add the sparkling water. Stir well. Add ice if desired.
And don’t forget, add Party Host Helpers (http://partyhosthelper.com/ ) to your next party to-do list! We do everything from greeting your guests to unloading your dishwasher, so the host can enjoy the party!