Today is National Pumpkin Day!

Pumpkins are a versatile vegetable used to make a variety of foods.

The U.S. produces 1.5 billion pounds of pumpkins a year.

Establishments such as 7-Eleven, Ben and Jerry’s and Krispy Kreme donuts are expected to offer discounts or special deals on pumpkin-related products.

In 2018, Americans have spent nearly 500 million dollars on pumpkin spice flavored foods so far this year, according to data.

That is a 15% increase in sales from last year.