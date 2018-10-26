× Lancaster County man convicted of child pornography charges

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Lancaster County jury needed just 20 minutes to convict a 62-year-old Akron man of possessing child pornography this week, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Robert M. Dennis, will be sentenced on Jan. 3 after being convicted of felony counts of possessing child pornography and criminal use of a communication device.

Dennis had two out-of-state convictions for sex abuse on his record, according to Assistant District Attorney Janie Swinehart, who will ask Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro to take that fact under advisement while considering Dennis’ sentence, the DA’s office says.

Images of child pornography were found on Dennis’ tablet last year, according to testimony at trial.