Man wanted for questioning in connection to death of Ruban Dejesus

YORK — A 21-year-old man is wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting death of Ruban Dejesus, according to York City Police.

Police are looking to question Fontell Stanley (pictured).

Dejesus, 17, was shot Sunday night in the 600 block of Linden Avenue. He — known by many as Ruban Smith — was taken by ambulance to York Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said Wednesday that 20-year-old Marquis Butts (also pictured) is wanted for criminal homicide, robbery, and criminal conspiracy to commit robbery in relation to Dejesus’s death.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stanley should contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

