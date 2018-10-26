Overcast Friday before winds increase and rain arrives tonight, leading to a soaking Saturday

OVERCAST FRIDAY, EVENING SHOWERS: Skies turned cloudy fast through the evening and the overnight, so Friday morning isn’t as cold, but there’s still quite the chill in the air. Temperatures begin in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees with light winds. Friday afternoon temperatures are still on the cool side, especially because of the abundant cloud cover. Readings are expected to hover near 50 degrees. A developing nor’easter to the south brings light showers into the region during the late day and evening hours, so grab the umbrella for those Friday evening plans! It becomes a soaking rain fast through the night. The breezes increase too out of the northeast. Winds gust as high as 20 to 35 miles per hour, making for a howling wind! Temperatures only dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

DAMP WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The nor’easter continues to bring a steady rain for most of Saturday. It will be quite breezy too. Winds could gust up to 25 to 35 miles per hour. Even 40 mile per hour wind gusts are possible to the far east. Temperatures are also going to be very chilly courtesy of the northeast flow around the system too. Expect temperatures in the 40s at their peak. Showers slowly dry out through Saturday evening and night. Rainfall totals range from about 1 to 1.5 inches throughout the region, with the highest amounts most likely to the east. Conditions should start to improve by Sunday morning. The rest of the day is drier and mainly cloudy, but still brings the chance for a couple showers. Temperatures are quite cool, but a little higher, with readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday remains chilly and breezy with plenty of clouds. There’s the chance for a few showers. Early in the morning on Monday, before daybreak, a few wet flakes could even mix in before temperatures start to warm, especially to the west and northwest of Harrisburg. Tuesday brings partly sunny skies and more cool conditions. Expect readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Both days remain a bit breezy too. Wednesday is partly cloudy and even milder too! Expect temperatures in the lower 60s! There’s a small chance for a late day shower or two as the next cold front arrives. For now, showers should hold off until the night, potentially lingering into Thursday. This all depends on the timing. Showers could hold off until Thursday. It’s still mild, with temperatures in the lower 60s again.

Have a great weekend!