× Police are investigating a series of burglaries in Lititz and Manheim in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are investigating a burglary spree that occurred earlier this month in Lititz and Manheim.

At least three different homes and businesses were hit on Oct. 4-5, police say.

According to police, the burglaries occurred at a residence on Fairview Road in Lititz, a service station on Newport Road in Manheim, and a commercial storage facility on Doe Run Road in Manheim.

The burglars forced their way into the structures and removed various items worth in excess of $37,000, police say.

Among the items taken were:

State inspection and emission control certificates

An 18-volt, 1/2-inch lithium cordless impact drill with one battery

Snap-On remote controlled truck (orange and black in color)

Snap-On foldable electric bikes (red and black in color)

An 18-volt, lithium ion hammer drill with two batteries

An 18 volt, 1/2-inch cordless impact drill with one battery

A 14.4-volt, 1/4-inch ratchet kit with a battery and charger

A 14-volt, 3/8-inch lithium ion ratchet

Channel Lock sockets and wrenches

Various chainsaws, hand tools, power tools and water pumps

NLCRPD investigators are requesting assistance from the public in the identification of those responsible for the burglaries. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (717) 733-0965.