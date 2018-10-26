Police conducting DUI enforcement during Halloween weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY -- Police in Adams, Lancaster and York counties will conduct DUI check points and roving patrols from now until October 31st.

The Center for Traffic Safety is reminding everyone that Halloween DUI related fatalities are on the rise and to plan ahead if you plan on going out this weekend.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 45% of all people killed in motor vehicle crashes on Halloween night from 2011 to 2015 were crashes involving a drunk driver.

The 21-to-34-year age group accounted for 64% of fatalities in drunk-driving-related crashes during Halloween night in 2015.

Some tips to stay safe:

Plan a safe way home before you attend a party.

Designate a sober driver

Call a Taxi or trusted friend for a ride.

Use a ride-sharing app like UBER or Lyft.

Download the SaferRide app from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

If you are on the road and see an impaired driver you are asked to call 911.