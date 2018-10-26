Police: Man who allegedly distributed revenge porn pictures arrested in Mechanicsburg

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A Cumberland County man accused of distributing intimate photos of his ex-girlfriend over social media was arrested Friday morning in Mechanicsburg, according to Upper Allen Police.

Upper Allen Police assisted Fairview Township Police in checking a residence for Bradley Eckard, 29, in the 2400 block of South Market Street around 9:45 a.m.

Police say Eckard was located walked in the area and apprehended. During the investigation, Eckard allegedly provided a false ID to police after being informed he was the subject to a law enforcement investigation. Officers were able to confirm Eckard’s identity with the use of a mobile fingerprint identification scanner, police note.

Eckard was transported to Cumberland County Prison where he was charged with false identification to law enforcement authorities. He was also arraigned on outstanding warrants, which included charges of corruption of minors, unlawful dissemination of intimate images, coercing or threatening to expose secrets, harassment, and invasion of privacy.