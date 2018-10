× Police on scene of vehicle fire on Route 30

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are on the scene of a vehicle fire on Route 30.

Crews were dispatched around 7:50 a.m. to a vehicle fire on Route 30 in East Hempfield Township.

Due to debris on the roadway, east and west bound exit ramps to Centerville Road will be closed for about an hour.

Fire activity and debris in the roadway no shut down both EB/WB ramps on US -30 at Centerville Rd – Closure expected to be in place for at least an hour. https://t.co/oBbdSQTkta — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) October 26, 2018