Police: Two students taken to hospital following school bus crash in Lancaster

LANCASTER — Two students were transported to the hospital Friday after a school bus crash, according to Lancaster Police.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Hershey Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. for the two-vehicle accident.

Police say the students’ injuries were not specified, though, the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The school bus had approximately 12 to 15 students from Hamilton Elementary School.