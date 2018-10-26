Pumpkin and apple picking season coming to a close at Maple Lawn Farms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY Pa.-- Get your pumpkins and apples before it's too late! This is the last weekend for pumpkin and apple picking at Maple Lawn Farms.

Farmer Hugh at Maple Lawn Farms says, they want everyone to come out and have the best experience on their farm, and to leave with the freshest goodies! Of course they have their apples and pumpkins, but you can also stop by their market to enjoy some apple cider donuts, hot apple cider, and other fall treats.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Aside from the food, you can find several attractions at the farm, something for the entire family. You can get lost in their Maize Quest Corn Adventure, enjoy a wagon ride to the pumpkin patch, and jump around on their brand new giant jumping pillows.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They have nearly 10 acres and 16 varieties of pumpkins to pick from, and as far as the apple orchard goes Farmer Hugh says you can drive right to the orchard, someone will be there with bags and baskets, and you can walk through all of the rows and pick from the varieties of apples.

For hours and more information on Maple Lawn Farms and the Maze Fun Park you can visit their websites.