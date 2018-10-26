Rabbittransit launches 14th CNG station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rabbittransit launched a Compress Natural Gas (CNG) fueling station in Gettysburg on Friday. According to officials, the new station will meet the needs of the transits growing CNG fleet of buses.

In 2017, Rabbittransit partnered with Trillium to install and coordinate the project.

“Buses can burn a lot of fuel,’ says Pennsylvania House of Representatives Dan Moul. “Now multiply that with the number of buses we have in Pennsylvania, we could save literally millions and millions of dollars just in our busing system.”

CNG is clean natural gas fuel. It reduces the carbon footprint and saves the transit company money at the gas pump.

PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Multimodal Transportation Jennie Grager say “There’s an immense cost savings so when we talk gas gallon, it’s about a 75 percent gallon savings for buses using compressed natural gas versus diesel."

"In a traditional diesel bus there’s sometimes a plum of dark smoke from the exhaust engine pipe. You don’t have that with CNG it’s clean," says Rabbittransit Executive Director Richard Farr.

Clean gas will also maintain the fleets engines. In November, two CNG vehicles will the pavement in Gettysburg.

“This is going to be our future we have plenty of this fuel. It’s much cleaner burning and it’s economical,” say Rep. Moul.

The Gettysburg location is the 14th CNG fuel station in the region. PennDot hopes to have 24 CNG stations by 2021.