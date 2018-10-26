Three men charged in connection with Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER — Three men have been charged in connection with a shooting in Lancaster that sent one person to the hospital, according to police.

Police were called to the area of East King Street and South Lime Street on the evening of October 16 for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim who had a single gunshot wound to his abdomen, police say. The victim was transported to the hospital.

Jamel Nesmith, 23, was taken into custody on October 19. He was served with a warrant, processed and held for arraignment, police say. Nesmith has been charged with criminal conspiracy – robbery, criminal conspiracy – attempted homicide and criminal conspiracy – aggravated assault as well as robbery and aggravated assault.

Clifton Hunter, 24, was arrested in Rhode Island Friday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, according to police. He is awaiting extradition back to Lancaster County. Hunter faces charges of criminal attempt – homicide, criminal conspiracy – criminal attempt homicide, criminal conspiracy – aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy – robbery as well as robbery, firearms not to be carried without a license and persons not to possess firearms.

Jovar Jackson, 24, has yet to be arrested, police say. An arrest warrant charges Jackson with criminal conspiracy – criminal attempt homicide, criminal conspiracy – aggravated assault, and criminal conspiracy – robbery as well as aggravated assault and robbery.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the whereabouts of Jackson should contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. You can also anonymously text a tip to Crime Stoppers via your mobile device: Text LANCS plus your message to 847411.