Toddlers found running in Steelton street without shoes, carrying beer; four facing charges

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Four women are facing charges after two children were observed running across a street without shoes, and carrying an opened beer.

Ashlee Harcum, Theresa Rockinberg, Rebecca Rockinberg and Akeiba Johnson are facing endangering the welfare of children charges for the incident.

On October 7, an officer was on patrol in Steelton when he observed two children under the age of 2 running across S. 4th Street without shoes.

One of the children was carrying a full, opened beer.

Police conducted an investigation, and charged the four women with endangering the welfare of children.