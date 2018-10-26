× Two dead, one injured after four vehicle crash in Baltimore County

MARYLAND– Maryland State Police are investigating a four vehicle crash that left two dead and one injured.

Around 9:30 p.m. on October 25, police responded to a report of a four-vehicle crash on I-83 SB in northern Baltimore County.

According to a preliminary investigation, a man was driving a Dodge pickup truck northbound on I-83 when he crossed into the southbound lanes and crashed into a tractor-trailer. It is unknown why the driver crossed the lanes.

The truck proceeded to strike an SUV, which was sent over the southbound guardrail.

Then, the truck, which was disabled on the roadway, was struck by a Toyota Prius.

The driver of the Dodge and a passenger in the SUV were both declared dead at the scene. They will be identified pending family notification.

The driver of the SUV was taken by ambulance to York Hospital for treatment, but there is no word on his condition.

As a result of the crash, Interstate 83 south bound was closed at Route 439 for a period of time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.