Warwick High School student killed in eight-vehicle crash in Lititz

LANCASTER COUNTY — A student at Warwick High School was killed in an eight-vehicle crash in Lititz Friday afternoon, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Four other people were injured, including two additional high school students.

The crash took place in the 200 block of West Orange Street around 3:15 p.m.

The DA’s Office said a 63-year-old woman in a Hyundai caused the impacts by striking several vehicles while traveling east on Orange Street. After striking a black Chevy, the Hyundai became airborne and came to rest on its roof.

A few minutes prior to the crash, police responded to 911 dispatches for a reckless driver — the woman in the Hyundai.

According to the DA’s Office, police attempted to pull over the Hyundai on Route 772 — which becomes Orange Street in Lititz — following the reckless driving reports but the woman accelerated, leading to the officer ceasing attempts to stop the vehicle.

Before the Hyundai traveled into Lititz, the DA’s Office said it struck a school bus on Route 772. The school bus contained students and a driver but no one was injured.

Police are continuing to investigate why the woman was driving recklessly and did not stop, according to the DA’s Office.

Anyone with information about the crashes should contact Northern Lancaster Regional Police at 717-733-0965 or Lititz Borough Police: 717-626-6393.

