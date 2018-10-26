York man wanted for questioning in regards to death of 65-year-old woman

YORK — Update: A 52-year-old man is wanted for questioning in regards to the death of Edna Pinder.

Police are looking to question Anthony Starks (pictured).

Pinder, 65, was found deceased in her Kings Mill Road residence Thursday night.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Starks should contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

Instructions for using tip line:

Enter number 847-411 Start message with — yorktips Text your message

Previously: A 65-year-old York City woman was found dead in her home, and it was determined that her death may be suspicious.

Edna Pinder, 65, of York City, was found dead in her home.

On October 25 around 8:30 p.m., the York County Coroner was dispatched to the 200 block of Kings Mill Road for a report of a 65-year-old woman found deceased in her residence.

After an investigation by the coroner and police, it was determined that the death may be suspicious and detectives were called to the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for October 27 at 7 a.m.

Additional details are expected to be released after the autopsy.