× Active shooter at Pittsburgh synagogue

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pittsburgh — An active shooter has been reported at a synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood, on Saturday officials said.

The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department tweeted Saturday, “There is an active shooter in the area of Wilkins and Shady. Avoid the area.

ALERT: There is an active shooter in the area of WILKINS and Shady. Avoid the area. More info will be released when it is available. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 27, 2018

More info will be released when it is available.” The shooting was reportedly near the Tree of Life Synagogue. Multiple victims were reported.

This is a developing story.