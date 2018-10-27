× GoFundMe Pages set up for Warwick High School students

LITITZ, Lancaster County – A GoFundMe campaign is set up for Warwick High School student Jack Nicholson, who was killed in the eight vehicle crash in Lititiz Friday afternoon.

According to the GoFundMe Page Nicholson died in the hospital.

The high school junior was a boxer and planned to wrestle this school year. He also used to play football and lacrosse, according to the page.

Four other people were injured, including two additional high school students.

A GoFundMe page was also set up for Rylan Beebe and Meghan Keeney.