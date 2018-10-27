× Governor Wolf makes statement about synagogue tragedy; Ordered flags to fly half-staff

Governor Tom Wolf issues the following statement in response to Saturday morning shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh:

“The shooting in Pittsburgh this morning is an absolute tragedy. I have spoken with local leaders and my administration and the Pennsylvania State Police will provide any resources to assist local law enforcement and first responders.

“These senseless acts of violence are not who we are as Americans. My thoughts right now are focused on the victims, their families and making sure law enforcement has every resource they need.

“We must all pray and hope for no more loss of life. But we have been saying “this one is too many” for far too long. Dangerous weapons are putting our citizens in harm’s way.

“And in the aftermath of this tragedy, we must come together and take action to prevent these tragedies in the future. We cannot accept this violence as normal.”

The governor also ordered all commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex, at commonwealth facilities, and throughout the state lowered to half-staff.