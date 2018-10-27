Go
Search
Replay:
FOX43 News at Ten
FOX43 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
WPMT FOX43
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
HS Football Frenzy
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contests
Weather
47°
47°
Low
38°
High
50°
Sat
40°
46°
Sun
40°
54°
Mon
42°
54°
See complete forecast
HSFF 2018 week 10 Dover at West York highlights
Posted 12:46 AM, October 27, 2018, by
FOX43 Newsroom
,
Updated at 09:22AM, October 26, 2018
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Dover: 14
West York: 49
Popular
Family of 18-year-old who died in Lebanon County Prison awarded $4.75 million in settlement
Lancaster County pastor accused of possessing, disseminating child pornography
18-year-old Dallastown HS student accused of having sex with 15-year-old girl in school’s weight room
Metro Diner closes in Lancaster — just 8 months after its grand opening
Latest News
HSFF 2018 week 10 Newport at Juniata highlights
HSFF 2018 week 10 Chambersburg at Carlisle highlights
HSFF 2018 week 10 Trinity at Camp Hill highlights
HSFF 2018 week 10 Palmyra at Middletown highlights
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Gettysburg at Dover
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy – September 28, 2018 Week 6
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 7 Dover at York Suburban highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 1 West York at Central York highlights
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy – October 19, 2018 Week 9
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 8 Kennard-Dale at West York highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 7 West York at Eastern York highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 4 West York at Gettysburg highlights
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy – September 14, 2018 Week 4
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 2 Shippensburg at West York highlights
Fan Of The Night
HSFF week 9 Gettysburg-Dover ‘Fan of the Night’
Scores and Schedules
HSFF 2018 Schedules & Scores via ScoreStream
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ West Perry at Northern York Highlights
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.